Sochan finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 win over the Nets.

Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones have thus far benefited the most while Devin Vassell (knee) has been out for eight straight games with an injury that will sideline him at least through the All-Star break, but a tertiary role in the Spurs' scoring attack is there for the taking if Sochan wants to claim it. Though he averaged just 7.2 points per game on 35.3 percent shooting from the field during the first six games of Vassell's absence, Sochan has reached the mid-teens in points in both the past two contests. He's achieved his scoring production mostly on the back of elevated efficiency (60 percent shooting from the field), so Sochan will need to increase his usage on the offensive end in order to maintain the uptick in scoring before regression with his shooting inevitably sets in.