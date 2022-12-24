Sochan chipped in 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 133-113 loss to Orlando.

Sochan ended just one rebound shy from posting what would've been his first double-double of the season, and the former Baylor standout has now scored in double digits while pulling down at least seven rebounds in each of his last three outings. He's averaging 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in six games since returning from a five-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.