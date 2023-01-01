Sochan registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-125 loss to the Mavericks.

Sochan has gained league-wide notoriety after shooting one-handed free throws, but he's also playing well overall and is making an impact as a fantasy asset while settling as s starter for a struggling Spurs team. Sochan has scored in double digits in five of his last six starts while grabbing at least five boards in those outings, and he ended December with averages of 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 25.6 minutes per game.