Sochan (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Sochan missed Thursday's game against the Clippers after being listed as doubtful, but it's encouraging that he's questionable on the Spurs' initial injury report for Saturday's matchup. Keita Bates-Diop and Isaiah Roby would likely continue to see increased playing time if Sochan is out once again.