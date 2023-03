Sochan is questionable to play Sunday against the Thunder due to right knee soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan has been dealing with the injury for quite a while now, and it's the same problem that kept him out of the March 5 game against the Nuggets. If Sochan can't go Sunday, then Keita Bates-Diop or Charles Bassey could be in line for bigger roles.