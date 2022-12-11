Sochan (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Sochan has missed the last five games due to a right quadriceps contusion, but he'll have a chance to return to action Monday. If he remains out, Malaki Branham and Isaiah Roby are candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Remains sidelined against Miami•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Officially out•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Likely out at least one more game•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Expected to miss a week•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Downgraded to out Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Unlikely to suit up Wednesday•