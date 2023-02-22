Sochan is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas due to left quadriceps soreness, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Sochan appeared in the Spurs' final three games ahead of the All-Star break and averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.7 minutes per game during that time. He's dealing with a quad issue following the team's layoff but will still be in the mix during the first game after the All-Star break. If the 19-year-old is sidelined against the Mavericks, Keita Bates-Diop and Doug McDermott would likely see increased run.