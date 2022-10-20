Sochan logged four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-102 loss to the Hornets.

Sochan was underwhelming in the loss, although the playing time was encouraging. Scoring is not certainly not going to be a strength for the rookie, with his appeal built on board and defensive numbers. He was able to contribute in both of these areas and so while it was an inauspicious outing, he did enough to remain viable in standard leagues.