Sochan finished Tuesday's 106-105 loss to Memphis with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes.

Sochan was back in the rotation, appearing for just the fifth time in the past 13 games. It's been an underwhelming campaign thus far, with Sochan struggling to carve out a regular spot in the rotation. In 22 appearances, he has averaged just 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 300 in standard leagues.