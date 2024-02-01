Sochan amassed 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Magic.

Sochan was efficient from the field and also recorded double-digit boards for the second time in his last four games. Even though Sochan has a somewhat secondary role on offense behind Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell, he's finding ways to be productive now that he's back in his regular power forward role. He's averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over his last 10 outings.