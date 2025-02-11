Sochan ended with 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 131-121 victory over Washington.

Sochan set a new season-high mark with three steals while putting together an efficient night from the field. That's been the trend for most of February, as Sochan has shot 64.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc over his last six games with 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.