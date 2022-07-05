Sochan has been unable to practice with the Spurs after recently testing positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News, but he returned to the Spurs' facilities Tuesday and will join the team in Las Vegas for the 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

This will ultimately be a small blip to the start of Sochan's professional career, but his inability to take part in practice since being drafted two weeks ago means that he's a candidate to spend more time spectating in Las Vegas than participating. Looking further ahead, Sochan will likely spend his rookie season in a reserve role behind Keldon Johnson.