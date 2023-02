Sochan (back) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Pistons, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Despite going through shootaround Friday morning, Sochan will miss a fourth straight game due to back soreness. He's one of seven Spurs listed as out, so San Antonio will be extremely shorthanded against Detroit. Expect Keita Bates-Diop to draw another start at power forward in Sochan's absence.