Sochan (hamstring) has been participating in daily workouts since the end of Summer League, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan wasn't able to play in Summer League due to a combination of COVID-19 and a hamstring issue, but per Orsborn's report, the No. 9 pick in the 2022 Draft said his "body is feeling great" and he's "excited to be on the court finally." Sochan chose to remain in San Antonio before the start of camp instead of competing for Poland at EuroBasket, so his health shouldn't be an issue when camp begins in September.