Sochan is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Bulls, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Sochan will re-enter the starting lineup Friday after coming off the bench against Minnesota. Sochan is averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 29.8 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench this season.
