Sochan (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan left Friday's game against the Grizzlies with right knee soreness, the same injury that has been bothering him over the last few weeks, and it's not surprising to see the Spurs taking a conservative approach with one of their best young players. In his absence, Doug McDermott, Dominick Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates for increased minutes.