Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Ruled out for Wednesday
Sochan (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Sochan will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a left quadriceps strain. The fourth-year forward's absence shouldn't affect the San Antonio rotation, though his next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Mavericks.