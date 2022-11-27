Sochan has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a right quad contusion, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs have now lost both Jakob Poeltl and Sochan due to quad injuries, and this means the team's frontcourt depth will be severely tested in the second half of the game. The likes of Isaiah Roby, Zach Collins and perhaps Gorgui Dieng will get more minutes the rest of the way, while Sochan, who ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three assists across 14 minutes, should be treated as questionable ahead of next Wednesday's game against the Thunder.