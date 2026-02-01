This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Ruled out Sunday
Sochan (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Sochan missed San Antonio's last two games due to left quad soreness, though he's now being listed as out due to a left quad strain. His next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Thunder.