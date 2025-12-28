Sochan amassed one assist across six minutes during Saturday's 127-114 loss to the Jazz.

Sochan continues to be used sparingly, failing to score for the fourth straight game. He has also failed to touch the floor in four of the past eight games, meaning he hasn't scored a single point since December 8. It's been a rapid decline for Sochan, who is now not even part of the nightly rotation. His fantasy value is obviously non-existent.