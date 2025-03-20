Sochan produced 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over New York.

Sochan returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 6, and he posted a decent stat line, though he struggled from the floor after ending with only 10 points on 14 attempts. Despite the shooting woes, this was the fifth straight game in which Sochan scored in double digits, a span in which he's averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game.