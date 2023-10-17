Sochan posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four steals across 26 minutes in Monday's 99-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Sochan started in his regular power forward role and posted solid numbers, making his presence felt on both ends of the court despite the defeat. Sochan started in 53 of his 56 appearances as a rookie in 2022-23, but it wouldn't be shocking if he opens the 2023-24 campaign as a reserve while Victor Wembanyama (rest) and Zach Collins handle the two frontcourt spots.