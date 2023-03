Sochan contributed 19 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 128-120 victory over Denver.

Sochan was back from a one-game absence due to a sore knee, so the fact that he played 32 minutes in a great sign. Sochan's activity on the defensive end is trending up with a total of five steals in his last three games, and the Spurs are likely to give him an expanded role down the stretch with the team eliminated from the playoffs.