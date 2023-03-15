Sochan (rest) contributed 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Magic.

Sochan has been a mainstay on the injury report since early February with knee, quadriceps and back soreness. He's appeared in just two of the Spurs' past four games and may sit for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back set Wednesday versus Dallas, but when he's available, the rookie first-round pick has been a steady producer, averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.7 minutes over his past six outings.