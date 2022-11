Sochan notched four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 loss to the Clippers.

While Sochan's starting role is relatively secure, his scoring totals have been all over the map. He will occasionally deliver double-digit scoring totals and can rack up sufficient secondary numbers, but there's a cap on his value as a fantasy target despite his status as a starter.