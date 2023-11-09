Sochan ended with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Knicks.
Sochan led all Spurs players in scoring Wednesday while posting his highest point total over the first eight games of the season. Sochan has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in three contests this year.
