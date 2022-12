Sochan closed Thursday's 126-117 loss to the Pelicans with 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Sochan posted a season-high scoring total while leading the team in the category, finishing one rebound and four assists shy of a triple-double. Sochan has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists on three occasions this year.