Sochan chipped in 31 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 116-100 victory over Portland.

Sochan led all Spurs players in scoring and threes made while ending as one of three players with 10 or more rebounds in a 30-point double-double performance. Sochan, who also tallied a pair of assists and steals, set a season high in rebounds, now hauling in 10 or more boards in two games this season. He has tallied 30 or more points in two games, with the other being a season-high 33 points recorded Nov. 30.