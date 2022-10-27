Sochan totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

Sochan started the season off slow with just nine combined points through the first three games, but he's upped both his shot volume and conversion rate over the last pair, connecting on 54.5 percent of his attempts from the field while tallying 14 and 12 points. The No. 9 overall pick has claimed a regular spot in the starting lineup and figures to maintain it if he continues his recent success.