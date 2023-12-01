Sochan had 33 points (12-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 137-135 loss to Atlanta.

The experiment of playing Sochan as a point guard has drawn mixed reviews and has delivered a few head-scratching moments, but head coach Gregg Popovich is sticking with his idea. From a statistical perspective, it worked Thursday, as Sochan posted one of the best games of his career while contributing at both ends. His overall-season numbers have looked on par with last season's, though. This 33-point output was a season-high mark by a wide margin, as his previous season-best mark was "only" 19 points.