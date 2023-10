Sochan (soreness) will start at point guard in Friday's matchup with the Heat.

Sochan was originally questionable for the exhibition contest due to soreness, but it looks like the issue is not serious. The start at point guard is interesting, as he has primarily played forward during his young-career. Tre Jones is still expected to start at point this season, but Sochan could potentially get some depth point-forward run if this test yields positive results.