Sochan will join the starting five for Saturday's game against Miami.
Sochan has been limited after returning from a five-game absence on Dec. 12 and has come off the bench since. However, Sochan will return to the starting lineup but may still face limitations considering he was only able to play 21 minutes in the Spurs' last contest.
