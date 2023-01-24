Sochan finished with 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes in Monday's 147-127 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sochan has taken a back seat on the offensive end for most of his rookie season, but he's now put up double-digit field-goal attempts for three straight games and is converting them at a 51.5 percent clip. An unsustainable 6-for-7 mark from three-point range has fueled some of that success, however, so fantasy managers may not want to rely on Sochan serving as a consistent source of secondary scoring behind Keldon Johnson. Sochan's recent hot run should at least put him on the radar for a pickup in 12-team category leagues. Even if his shooting cools off, his minutes at least look to be safe while the 14-33 Spurs continue to prioritize his development.