Sochan provided 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Clippers.

The experiment with Sochan at point guard hasn't been successful to this point, but performances like this show a glimpse of what he's capable of in that role. At 6-foot-8, Sochan should be an efficient scorer against smaller guards in the paint, but that just hasn't been the case yet, as he's shooting only 42.7 percent from the field despite a career-high 37.5 percent mark from deep. The rebuilding Spurs should continue to give Sochan opportunities to flourish, so fantasy managers shouldn't be discouraged by the inconsistent start.