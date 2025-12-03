default-cbs-image
Sochan posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 victory over Memphis.

The absences of Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) haven't translated into a boost in playing time for Sochan. Over his first 14 games in 2025-26, Sochan has averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per contest. Fantasy managers can find more appealing streamers on waiver wires for the time being.

