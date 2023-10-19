Sochan racked up six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 117-103 preseason win over the Rockets.

Sochan started at point guard once again, and apparently, head coach Gregg Popovich was pleased enough to name him the starting floor general for Opening Night. Sochan averaged 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in three preseason contests, and it remains to be seen how he'll handle the rigors of playing as a point forward once the regular season begins next week. He has the potential to become a stat-filling machine, though.