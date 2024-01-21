Sochan ended Saturday's 131-127 victory over Washington with 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes.

Sochan had one of his best outings of the season Saturday, and aside from making clutch free throws down the stretch, he was impressive with his contributions in peripheral categories. Sochan has scored in double digits in eight of his 10 appearances in January, hitting the 20-point mark in two of his last four. His fantasy upside will only grow if he finds a way to score at this rate consistently, as his contributions in other categories make him a player with a solid floor in category-based leagues.