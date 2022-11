Sochan left Saturday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter due to an undisclosed injury, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It's unclear what happened to Sochan, but the injury comes at a bad time for San Antonio since Jakob Poeltl also left the game during the first quarter due to an ankle injury. The team's frontcourt will be quite thin since Poeltl has been ruled out already, so Isaiah Roby might be in line to see extra minutes as well as Zach Collins.