Gregg Popovich said it's unlikely that Jeremy Sochan (knee) will play in San Antonio's final two regular-season games, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

"Jeremy has got his knee problem," said Popovich. "There are legitimate medical reasons why some guys aren't playing very much at the end of the year." Popovich added that he'd "love" to see Sochan on the floor for these final few games, "but at this point of the year, with their injuries, it doesn't make any sense." Keita Bates-Diop will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.