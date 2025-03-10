Sochan is doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a left calf contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Sochan will likely miss his first game since Jan. 19. He posted five points (2-5 FG) and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Sunday's 141-124 loss to the Timberwolves. In Sochan's absence, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie are candidates for increased roles.
