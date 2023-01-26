Sochan is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers due to a bruised left quad.

Sochan has been on a tear lately, averaging 15.8 points on 53/58/82 shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.0 minutes across the past five games. However, a bruised quad suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers will likely break his streak of 22 straight appearances. In his presumed absence, more minutes could be in store for Isaiah Roby, Keita Bates-Diop and Doug McDermott.