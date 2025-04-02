Spurs interim head coach Mitch Johnson said after Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Magic that he doesn't expect Sochan (back) to join the team for Wednesday's road game in Denver, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Sochan will likely stay behind in San Antonio to receive further treatment after he was ruled out less than an hour before the opening tip of Tuesday's contest due to low back spasms. Bismack Biyombo replaced Sochan in the starting five and could get the nod on the top unit again Wednesday, though Biyombo could be in store for a reduction in minutes with Charles Bassey (knee) likely to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set.