Sochan (quad) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus the Thunder, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan and teammate Jakob Poeltl both left Saturday's game with quad injuries and the pair doesn't look ready to rejoin the action following a few days off. The official injury report later in the day Tuesday will tell the full story of Sochan's chances, but he's looking at Friday versus the Pelicans for his next chance to return if he can't suit up.