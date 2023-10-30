Sochan provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 loss to the Clippers. He also had four turnovers.

Sochan had scored 27 points on 21 shots in San Antonio's first two games this season, but he came crashing back to earth Sunday. The core of Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama combined for just 30 points on 37.9 percent shooting, symbolic of the volatility that comes with the Spurs' young cast.