Sochan has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season due to left ankle impingement, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.

The power forward will undergo surgery arthroscopic surgery to repair the ankle injury, and the Spurs are certainly doing the right thing by shutting him down with less than two weeks left in the campaign. The Spurs hope that Sochan will be ready for the 2024-25 campaign, in which he figures to play a prominent role once again. Sochan ends the 2023-24 season with averages of 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks across 29.6 minutes per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.