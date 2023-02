Sochan has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Sacramento with a lower back injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan will exit Wednesday's tilt scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3PT) with one rebound in seven minutes of action. Stanley Johnson, Isaiah Roby and Doug McDermott will likely split his vacated minutes for the rest of the contest. Sochan's next chance to play will come Friday against the 76ers.