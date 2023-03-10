Head coach Gregg Popovich relayed Friday that Sochan (knee) will be available for the evening's clash with the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Per Popovich, everyone but possibly Romeo Langford (thigh) will be available, meaning he will make his return from a one-game absence. Sochan had been performing well prior to the injury racking up 17.8 points, 7.8 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks over 30.0 minutes per game in the four games prior. That said, he'll aim to pick up the pace from beyond the arc, connecting on just one of his 12 attempts during that four-game span.