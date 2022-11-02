Sochan (illness) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Sochan missed Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves due to an illness but will return to action Wednesday. Before his absence, he had scored in double figures in three consecutive games and shot 56.7 percent from the field during that stretch. He'll look to pick up where he left off against Toronto.
