Sochan (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan exited Friday's win over the Knicks due to left ankle soreness, and since the Spurs don't have anything to play for in the final two weeks of the regular season, the coaching staff won't risk him. Sochan's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Tuesday. Cedi Osman seems likely to take his place in the starting lineup.