Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Won't play Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Sochan (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Charlotte.
This will be Sochan's second straight missed game due to injury. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Magic.
